Payments from apartment renters drop 13% in April

The numbers represent a ripple effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in significant health and financial challenges for apartment residents and property owners.

The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), a landlord trade group, said the number of U.S. apartment renters who paid their rent in full the first week of Apr. dropped 13% from the same week the previous year.

Only 69% of tenants paid any of their rent between Apr. 1 and 5, according to NMHC, compared with 81% in the first week of Mar. and 82% in Apr. 2019, the data show.

“However, it is important to note that a large number of residents met their obligations despite unparalleled circumstances, and we will see that figure increase over the coming weeks,” NMHC President Doug Bibby said in a statement.