“Pay it forward” chain amazes employees at Fort Smith restaurant

One man’s act of compassion started a heartwarming chain of kindness at George’s Restaurant.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — George's Restaurant in Fort Smith posted to Facebook on Sunday (Jan. 4) feeling positive after one man generously "paid it forward," inspiring a chain reaction of kindness.

The restaurant said it was honored to have been a part of the pay it forward trend, writing, "George’s Restaurant has had the honor of being a part of this compassionate, caring, and kind trend. To say our employees were shocked and amazed when it just kept happening is an understatement."

MJ Cat, an employee at George's Restaurant, described the show of love and kindness she witnessed on Sunday.

MJ said, "A man came in by himself and ordered a Pocket Tuna Sandwich. When he came up to pay, he told me he wanted to also pay for a family's ticket who was dining there. I asked him if he was sure since they had a very large ticket. He replied, 'I'm sure.' Then the pay it forward chain began."

After that, another table's dinner was bought by someone from a different table, and the heartwarming chain continued.

"There was a sweet girl eating by herself and someone bought her meal. When I told her, she asked to order a cheesecake. I gave her the cheesecake and a $4 ticket," said MJ. "When I looked at the credit card receipt, she left me a $50 tip with kind words. I wish I could have thanked her, but she was gone before I could."

In total, seven tables bought dinner for other tables.