Pay It Forward Fort Smith Food to serve free meals to those without power

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Pay It Forward Fort Smith (PIFFS) Food Pantry will be serving meals to those who are without power today, rain or shine, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 616 N.10th St.

Due to not having power at the pantry, PIFFS will be grilling by the back door, where they will serve hot dogs, chili, mac n cheese, chips and drinks for free while supplies last. PIFFS estimates having enough food to serve at least 500.

“Disasters like last night’s events are why we are here,” said the non-profit organization’s founder and president Darla Lackey. “It doesn’t matter that we as a non-profit are struggling financially to keep our doors open, or that we have no power ourselves. Even I have to do all the work myself today, I will. We will be open and feeding those in need today.”

According to an October 2020 brief produced by Feeding America, Arkansas ranks second in the nation for the rates of projected food insecurity and seventh in the nation for the highest projected child food insecurity rates.

“This year has been especially hard on families, as well as food pantries like ours, as so many are in need,” Lackey added. “We feed thousands of area families each year, but we are struggling financially as well. We know that families are struggling now more than ever to keep food on the table, and we will not be closing our doors to anyone in need. However, we to that requires help from the community, both in food and financial donations, so that we can keep our doors open and our freezers running. Gifts of any size are always needed.”