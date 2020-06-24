Paul Peterson pleaded guilty to 1 out of 19 charges he faces in Arkansas

Peterson pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Smuggle Illegal Aliens for Private Financial Gain and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Paul Petersen pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Smuggle Illegal Aliens for Private Financial Gain at a Wednesday (June 24) plea-hearing.

The judge accepted his guilty plea and therefore convicted Peterson on one count of Conspiracy to Smuggle Illegal Aliens for Private Financial Gain

Peterson is an Arizona elected official and was accused of paying women from a poor Pacific island nation to give their babies up for adoption in the United States.

Petersen faces 19 federal charges in Arkansas and only pleaded guilty to one of those charges. He did not plead guilty to the other 18 charges, which include four counts of Aiding and Abetting in Alien Smuggling for Commercial Advantage and Private Financial Gain, seven counts of Wire Fraud, five counts of Mail Fraud, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Visa Fraud, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.

Sentences can run concurrent with those imposed in Arizona and Utah but are not bound to that agreement.

The court has the authority to sentence Petersen to serve those separately.

Petersen cannot change his guilty plea, even if he’s not satisfied with the sentencing.

Maximum sentencing for Count 1

10 Years in Prison and $250,000 Fine

Term of Supervised release up to 3 years after serving time

$100 fee

Additional federal statute that imposes a mandatory $5,000 fee

Potential for restitution, if the court decides at sentencing

Petersen faces up to 15 years in prison, a $50,000 fine and a requirement to shut down his adoption practice in Utah.

He is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge of harboring aliens for financial gain in Arkansas, which carries up to 10 years in federal prison.

Former Maricopa County Assessor Petersen entered a guilty plea on Thursday (June 18) to three counts of Fraudulent Schemes and Practice and one count of Forgery.

A sentencing date has not been set for Petersen in Arizona.

Petersen has been ordered to pay $650,000 to Arizona's Medicaid system. Plus, he faces up to 17 years of prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections.