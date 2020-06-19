Paul Petersen to plead guilty in Arkansas, Marshallese Community reacts

Petersen's attorney says the plan is to plead guilty to federal charges for alleged adoption scheme, but nothing has been finalized.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Paul Petersen's attorney says he’s planning to plead guilty to charges in Arkansas.

This comes a day after he pleaded guilty to federal charges in Arizona for an alleged adoption scheme that targeted women from the Marshall Islands.

Former Maricopa County Assessor Petersen entered a guilty Thursday (June 18) to three counts of fraudulent schemes and practice and one count of forgery.

It's welcomed news for the local Marshallese community.

“I was really happy and excited for the Marshallese woman that he had dealt with because they’re finally getting justice for what happened to them," said Winona Kisino, with the Marshallese Educational Initiative.

Petersen has been ordered to pay $650,000 to Arizona's Medicaid system. Plus, he faces up to 17 years of prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

“I don’t know how many years would justify what he’s done but I just hope that he’ll learn his lesson," Kisino said.

Petersen's attorney, Kurt Altman, says he’s planning to plead guilty here in Arkansas. He says, "nothing has been finalized yet but they’re close."

Jadieann McAvoy, the translator for Shared Beginnings in Fayetteville has worked closely with some of Petersen's victims who have lived with uncertainty since the scandal broke.

McAvoy says she spoke to one of those women recently who broke down in tears.

“Happy tears of relief that he’s now going to be put into jail and he’s not going to bother them anymore."

MacAvoy says some of Petersen's victims still live with the memories of what happened and others are now ready to move forward.

A sentencing date has not been set for Petersen in Arizona and a hearing has not been scheduled for his case in Arkansas yet.