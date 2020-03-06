New COVID-19 cases, patients on ventilators reach new highs in Arkansas

When asked Tuesday about the continued rise in cases and reopening the economy, the governor said phase two is still on hold.

ARKANSAS, USA — On the day it was reported the number of known COVID-19 cases and number of Arkansans on ventilators reached new highs, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said efforts to move to phase two of reopening the state economy are “on pause.”

Gov. Hutchinson also announced Tuesday (June 2) during his daily COVID-19 briefing a June testing goal of 120,000, more than double the May goal of 60,000.

The May goal was surpassed with 80,808 tests conducted. Part of the June goal includes testing all nursing home workers and residents, which is estimated to be about 50,000 people.

Known COVID-19 cases in Arkansas totaled 7,818 on Tuesday, up from 7,443 on Monday.

Of the 375 new cases, only one was from a correctional facility.

Of the total cases, 2,115 are active cases, 53 are in correctional facilities and 73 in nursing homes.

The number of deaths rose from 133 to 136.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Arkansas again reached a new high of 132 on Tuesday, up from 121 on Monday.

There are 31 patients on ventilators, up from 27 on Monday.

There are 5,567 Arkansans who have recovered.

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there were 1,817,785 U.S. cases and 105,644 deaths. Globally, there were 6,325,303 cases and 376,885 deaths.