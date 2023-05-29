Patient evacuated by helicopter after Natural Dam motorcycle crash

Crawford County District 4 reportedly met with air evac services at the Grandview Church, where one patient was transported by helicopter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NATURAL DAM, Arkansas — According to the Natural Dam Fire Department (NDFD), a motorcycle crash on State Highway 59 has led to one patient being transported by air evac.

Crawford County District 4 reportedly met with air evac services at the Grandview Church, where one patient was transported.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device