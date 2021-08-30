Path leading to Greenwood school is private property, not drop-off point for school kids; unauthorized use considered trespassing

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) is warning citizens that a path from Forrest Hills to East Pointe Elementary is private property and not a drop off point for school kids.

Forest Hill residents have been given permission by the land owner to use the path at their own risk but do not have authority to grant extended access to anyone outside of the neighborhood.

The GPD said increased traffic has become a safety issue for walking children and anyone using the path who is not a resident of the Forrest Hills neighborhood will be considered trespassing if caught.



Greenwood citizens are asked to direct questions to Greenwood City Hall. The GPD stated, "Please do not ask hypothetical questions as this is black and white. Thank you for your understanding."