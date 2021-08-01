Partial bridge closures planned for I-55 in the coming weeks

Those traveling to and through Memphis in the coming weeks from West Memphis will have to endure yet another bridge shutdown.

Those traveling to and through Memphis in the coming weeks from West Memphis will have to endure yet another bridge shutdown, but it’s only a partial one that was planned long before the Interstate 40 bridge was closed in May due to a fractured support beam.

The inspection of the I-55 bridge was scheduled prior to the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge closure, but could not be completed while all traffic was diverted through the I-55 Mississippi River crossing, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, crews will put the following lane closures into place:

Wed. 8/11 – Thu. 8/19 | 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. | Outside SB Lane

Wed. 8/18 – Thu. 8/26 | 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. | Outside NB Lane