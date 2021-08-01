Partial bridge closures planned for I-55 in the coming weeks

Those traveling to and through Memphis in the coming weeks from West Memphis will have to endure yet another bridge shutdown, but it’s only a partial one that was planned long before the Interstate 40 bridge was closed in May due to a fractured support beam.
The inspection of the I-55 bridge was scheduled prior to the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge closure, but could not be completed while all traffic was diverted through the I-55 Mississippi River crossing, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, crews will put the following lane closures into place:
Wed. 8/11 – Thu. 8/19 | 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. | Outside SB Lane
Wed. 8/18 – Thu. 8/26 | 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. | Outside NB Lane
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.