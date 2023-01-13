Parker McCollum to perform at Walmart AMP in May

Ticket presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17 and will go on sale to the public on Jan. 20 at noon.

ROGERS, Ark. — Parker McCollum will be performing at the Walmart AMP this May.

McCollum made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 13 as he added stops to his Summer 2023 Tour. One of those stops includes the Walmart AMP with Larry Fleet on Friday, May 5.

Ticket presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17 and will go on sale to the public on Jan. 20 at noon. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $84.50 plus applicable fees.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7 pm.

Walmart AMP is introducing "Premier Reserved Parking" this year. This is an add-on that reserves a space for you in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $20. There are a limited number of spots available for most shows.

You can purchase tickets and add-ons online, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays, or by calling 479-443-5600.

