Social-distanced music festival coming to Rudy this September

RUDY, Ark. — Park-It Project Drive-In Music Festival will take place on Sept. 4-5 in Rudy, Arkansas.
This two-day social-distanced event will be held at Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground in Rudy.
Tickets for both car and standing spaces can be purchased.
Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground will have camping locations available outside of the concert area.
Alcohol will not be provided on-site, but attendees are allowed to bring coolers and alcoholic beverages.
TryMore Mojo will be playing at the festival and made this comment on the event Facebook page, "All of us here are so stoked to be coming up to get down with y'all, social-distancing style! Invite your friends, bring your masks and lets boogie!"
Car space:
- 10-by-20 feet car space
- One day pass - $20.00
- Two-day event pass - $40.00
- 1 car per space
Standing space:
- 10-by-20 feet upfront standing space
- One day pass - $20.00
- Two-day pass - $40.00
- Cars are not allowed in standing space
- Limited spaces available
Watch: Park-It Drive-In Music Festival Promo
Music Lineup
Friday, Sept. 4:
- Deep Sequence - Watch: Deep Sequence - Cloud Spires Live
- Monk is King - Watch: Monk is King at George's Majestic Lounge
- Factory
- Burrrd
Saturday, Sept. 5:
- Vintage Pistol - Watch: Vintage Pistol Live at Fossil Cove
- TryMore Mojo - Watch: TryMore MOJO at Blue Lobster
- Dalton Richmond - Watch: Dalton Richmond - Swing On By
- Koodookoo - Watch: Ms. Thang - Koodookoo
Get tickets HERE.
Camping Options
Primitive Camping:
- $25.00 per night
- 1-2 people
- $5.00 for each additional person per night
RV Sites:
- $40.00 per night
- 1-2 people
- 30 & 50 amp
- $5.00 for each additional person per night
For more information visit larparkandcampground.com or call (214) 632-1985.
Event Guidelines:
- 5 people max per space
- No roaming around the concert area and you must stay inside your space
- All attendees must have temperature checked at the entrance
- You may be out of your vehicles, but only within your space
- Masks must be on upon entry. If you need to leave your space, masks are required
- No pop-up tents allowed in space
- Alcohol will not be provided on-site, but feel free to bring coolers as this is a BYOB event. (attendees are asked not to bring glass)
- Each space will be separated by 10 feet for social-distancing
- Spaces are first-come-first-served
- Gates open Friday (Sept. 4) at 12:00 p.m.
- Music will be played from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. each day
- Concert area must be cleared after the show ends
- If you want a car space or standing space with your group you will need to ride together
- You will be allowed to place chairs inside space as long as you do not exceed your space
- Do not enter if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell
- Do not enter if you have had known exposure to someone who has had COVID in the last 14 days
Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground is located at 1507 Kenner Chapel Road.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help at the festival can send an email to ParkItFestival@gmail.com.