Social-distanced music festival coming to Rudy this September

Park-It Project Drive-In Music Festival will take place at Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground Sept. 4-5. Tickets for both car space and standing space can be bought.

RUDY, Ark. — Park-It Project Drive-In Music Festival will take place on Sept. 4-5 in Rudy, Arkansas.

This two-day social-distanced event will be held at Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground in Rudy.

Tickets for both car and standing spaces can be purchased.

Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground will have camping locations available outside of the concert area.

Alcohol will not be provided on-site, but attendees are allowed to bring coolers and alcoholic beverages.

TryMore Mojo will be playing at the festival and made this comment on the event Facebook page, "All of us here are so stoked to be coming up to get down with y'all, social-distancing style! Invite your friends, bring your masks and lets boogie!"

Car space:

10-by-20 feet car space

One day pass - $20.00

Two-day event pass - $40.00

1 car per space

Standing space:

10-by-20 feet upfront standing space

One day pass - $20.00

Two-day pass - $40.00

Cars are not allowed in standing space

Limited spaces available

Watch: Park-It Drive-In Music Festival Promo

Music Lineup

Friday, Sept. 4:

Saturday, Sept. 5:

Camping Options

Primitive Camping:

$25.00 per night

1-2 people

$5.00 for each additional person per night

RV Sites:

$40.00 per night

1-2 people

30 & 50 amp

$5.00 for each additional person per night

For more information visit larparkandcampground.com or call (214) 632-1985.

Event Guidelines:

5 people max per space

No roaming around the concert area and you must stay inside your space

All attendees must have temperature checked at the entrance

You may be out of your vehicles, but only within your space

Masks must be on upon entry. If you need to leave your space, masks are required

No pop-up tents allowed in space

Alcohol will not be provided on-site, but feel free to bring coolers as this is a BYOB event. (attendees are asked not to bring glass)

Each space will be separated by 10 feet for social-distancing

Spaces are first-come-first-served

Gates open Friday (Sept. 4) at 12:00 p.m.

Music will be played from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. each day

Concert area must be cleared after the show ends

If you want a car space or standing space with your group you will need to ride together

You will be allowed to place chairs inside space as long as you do not exceed your space

Do not enter if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell

Do not enter if you have had known exposure to someone who has had COVID in the last 14 days

Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground is located at 1507 Kenner Chapel Road.