Park at West End in Fort Smith going up for auction

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Park at West End in Fort Smith is going up for auction on August 12th. The park is home to the Ferris Wheel, the Railcar Diner, and the Bertazzon carousel.

The Ferris Wheel is a staple in Fort Smith, as it is one of the first things you see crossing the bridge to and from Oklahoma. It was installed in 2005 by owners who wanted to give back to the Fort Smith community. Over the years, the ride has served thousands of families with tickets costing just one dollar.

“He made it with a lot of love, he loves the downtown area, and he loves Fort Smith. This is what this park means to him," says Shawn Looper, one of the auctioneers for the property.

Owners are planning on selling to a family who will keep park operations the same.

"If they buy the property, they will buy everything on it, as well. They’ll be able to open, it’s really turn-key, everything is operational," says Zack Looper, another auctioneer for the property.

There is not an exact estimate of how much the park might sell for at auction, but over one million dollars has been invested in the property since the early 2000s.