Paris residents looking to stay cool after storm knocks out power

PARIS, Arkansas — Just about anywhere you look within the city limits of Paris and even just outside the city, you'll see the same thing: Downed power lines, uprooted trees and snapped limbs.

A powerful storm rolled through the River Valley overnight Sunday and many residents have been without power since then and into early Monday morning, July 17.

"I didn't even have time to think," said Carolyn Young, a Paris resident. "It seemed like it was so quick, it just struck and then it was a little later that it struck again, and that was when David (Young's husband) came up and said something's happened out there."

The straight-line wind toppled power poles and trees. Many folks were lucky enough to avoid serious damage to their homes, but not everyone. A few homes around town could be seen underneath fallen tree branches and limbs, others had shops and vehicles covered by the debris.

Tobi Miller, the Logan County Emergency Manager tells 5NEWS that despite all the damages, there were no injuries.

Right now, the main concern is the heat. A large portion of the city is still without power and may be without power for at least another day, if not more.

To help beat the heat, Paris School District Superintendent Jim Loyd says early Monday morning he made the decision to open Paris High School as a cooling center for residents.

"It was just natural for us to open our facilities up and let people come," said Loyd.

His first day back on the job as superintendent was eventful, but Loyd says the district acts as a focal point in the community and it was the least they could do to help their community in need.

Water and snacks have been donated at the center but Loyd says most people have stopped by just to charge their phones.

"As the temperatures have gone up, so has the attendance," said Loyd. "A lot of people have just came in to charge their cell phones, and just walk in, use their cellphones, charge it up while they're there and they're coming and going."

Young tells 5NEWS that while she had not yet made it to the cooling center, needing to charge her phone to contact her insurance company was the next hurdle to overcome.

"My phone started going dead, we have no power, we were conserving water, and then when I tried to reach my insurance company... I couldn't get them," said Young.

However, this was the biggest headache for Young. Her home was spared from any major damages and she had a team of family out helping clear limbs and debris. Outside her family, she says the support from the community has been more than she could imagine.

"Lots of people have drove by and said, 'can we help you any?' My husband's on the tractor right now, just family and friends. We've had a lot of lookers up and down the road, but we'll get it done," said Young.

As residents wait for their power to come back on to power up their air conditioners, they are turning towards generators and even heading out of town to stay with family and friends.

For those sticking around, Loyd says Paris High School will continue to provide a cooling center until 9 p.m. Monday night and will be back open Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. He says they will determine by need and continued power outages how long they will remain open Tuesday.

