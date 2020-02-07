Paris holds virtual patriotic bike contest

The bike contest showcases the creative, patriotic creation of kids as they display their tricked-out rides via social media.

PARIS, Arkansas — The ‘Kid’s Virtual Bike Decorating Contest’ is a new Paris tradition.

In preparation for Independence Day 2020, the Paris Arkansas Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online, patriotic bike decorating contest for kids under the age of 12.

The contest allows kids to showcase their creativity and patriotism on social media.

First, second and third place winners in three separate age groups will receive a medallion, and each child entered in the contest will receive a Dari Delite ice cream cone.

Votes are counted by the number of likes and hearts of each submitted photo.

Parents can enter their child in the contest by submitting a photo of their child with their bike to pariscocstaff@gmail.com, along with their name, their child’s name and permission to use their child’s photo on social media.

Voting will end at noon on July 7, and the winners will be announced on July 8.

The winning photos will be added to the Paris Chamber website and social media during the month of July.