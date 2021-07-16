Parents speak out about Hunstville sexual assault allegations

Parents say students on the basketball team were engaging in sexual hazing activities in the locker room.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday parents and Huntsville school officials met about recent sexual assault allegations.

One parent said, “Title 9 failed here.”

“Give us some confidence you are going to address this in an appropriate manner,” another pleaded to the school board.

A parent of a current basketball player spoke out to 5NEWS about the plan of action.

“Right now we're gonna group that's meeting together, I believe tomorrow night, Friday night, from 6-8:00 p.m. in Madison County. We meet together online, it's called Madison County citizens unite. And we're going to get together to find out what our next steps are,” Benjamin Rightsell said. “I know there are several people who are interested in going to the next board meeting, because there's more information we just found out, just in the last couple days that we didn't even know when went to the first board meeting.”

Ben says while school officials have said they have a plan, but he’s still contemplating how to keep his own son safe in the meantime.

“Well it's hard because you know I have a kid in basketball, and luckily he wasn't one that was ever hurt or part of the other group that was doing it. So I'm just doing everything I can to keep him safe. I know kids have talked to him about it, and he just told him, not my thing man, so y'all know we're just I'm just trying to get a stop. That way we didn't have to stress going back into school and playing basketball.”

Ben also says he shouldn’t have to uproot his son to a new school district. “I don’t want to have to move him to compensate their choices. I think they need to be held accountable so that he can continue.”