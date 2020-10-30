Paranormal lock-in takes place at Arkansas Air and Military Museum on Halloween

Old Fort Paranormal Research will be searching the museum for ghosts this Halloween. To be a part of this ghost seeking mission, buy your tickets now.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville is teaming up with Old Fort Paranormal Research to search the museum for ghosts.

Night in the Museum is a paranormal lock-in event and will be held on Halloween night from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Old Fort Paranormal Research is a non-profit organization that specializes in seeking the truth with the paranormal field as well as extensive research of the location.

To be a part of this ghost seeking adventure, purchase tickets at the museum before the event or call (479) 521-4947.

Tickets are $25 for singles and $45 for couples.

To attend you must be at least 18 years old (16 if accompanied by a parent or guardian).

