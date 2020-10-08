Pandemic causes Bentonville Film Festival leaders to get creative

Instead of transitioning to completely virtual, Bentonville Film Festival landed on a ‘hybrid’ format of mostly virtual, plus some on-the-ground presentations.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) began on Monday (Aug. 10) and will continue through Sunday (Aug. 16.

The pandemic has caused organizers to get creative, including the addition of drive-in shows.

BFF has partnered with several drive-in theaters across Northwest Arkansas.

A show will be played on the big screen Monday evening at 112 Drive-In Theater in Fayetteville.

BFF will be a mix of virtual presentations and panels, as well as in-person screenings.

Many of this year’s film entries will focus on the theme of celebrating women and diversity in film making.

Instead of transitioning to completely virtual, BFF landed on what its creators are calling a ‘hybrid’ format of mostly virtual, plus some on-the-ground presentations that will allow locals to be able to physically participate in the festival, at a safe distance.

Rebecca Elkins is the CEO and co-owner of the Elkins Agency in Bentonville and the marketing director for BFF this year.

Elkins is quick to point out the effect BFF has had on Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas at large and says even though this year is mostly virtual, Elkins remains optimistic that it will still reach a very large audience.

“One thing we are really wanting to do is to make sure that the filmmakers are still showing their films and we are still really excited about that. We want them to go online, watch these films, engage with these films. We do have live ‘q and a’s.’ We do live events that you can still experience but only virtually at this time,” Elkins said.

This is the sixth year of BFF, and it was originally scheduled to take place in the spring but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.