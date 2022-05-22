Panda Express now open in Fort Smith

The long-awaited restaurant officially opened Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Panda Express in Fort Smith is now open. The long-awaited restaurant officially opened Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Since the opening, the long drive-thru line has been steadily impacting traffic on Rogers Ave.

Travis McClure, Panda Restaurant Group Area Coach of Operations, says they hit a state record of $17,000 in sales in one day. He says people are very happy and excited and says they've been keeping busy since the opening.

Their hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the lobby closes at 9:30 p.m.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.