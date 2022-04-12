Pancakes with the Grinch event to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department have partnered to host a fun holiday event for the community.
The pancakes with the Grinch event will be held at the Riverfront on Dec. 10 from 9-10:30 a.m.
There will be free pancakes, pictures with the Grinch and an opportunity to make reindeer food and ornaments!
The event will be at River Park Events Building. For more information call 479-784-2368.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.