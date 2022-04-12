Pancakes with the Grinch event to be held in Fort Smith

The pancakes with the Grinch event will be held on Dec. 10 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department have partnered to host a fun holiday event for the community.

The pancakes with the Grinch event will be held at the Riverfront on Dec. 10 from 9-10:30 a.m.

There will be free pancakes, pictures with the Grinch and an opportunity to make reindeer food and ornaments!

The event will be at River Park Events Building. For more information call 479-784-2368.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this year's Pancakes with the Grinch on December 10th!! Thank you to the Fort Smith... Posted by The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device