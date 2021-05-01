Ozarks Electric, Today’s Power, Springdale Public Schools to build 2.4-megawatt array

The solar plant is expected to save Ozarks Electric members about $2.3 million over the next 25 years.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Ozarks Electric Cooperative announced Thursday (May 20) a partnership with Springdale Public Schools and Today’s Power Inc. (TPI) to build a 2.4-megawatt solar plant near Sonora Middle School in Springdale.

The project will include 7 megawatts of battery storage that Ozarks Electric will lease from TPI.

The solar plant is expected to offset about 95% of the total energy used by Don Tyson School of Innovation, Sonora Middle School and Sonora Elementary School.

The project will require approval from the Arkansas Public Service Commission before construction starts. Groundbreaking is expected to take place this summer.

“Ozarks Electric is proud to work with Springdale Schools to help increase their renewable footprint and aid in a project that embodies their mission and values,” said Mitchell Johnson, president and CEO of Ozarks Electric. “This project demonstrates how we explore innovative ways to bring solutions and services to our members that provide economic, energy-efficiency and sustainability benefits.”