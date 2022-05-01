Ozarks Community Hospital opens walk-in lab in Bentonville

OCH Benton County Lab is located at 907 S.E. Village Loop, Suite 3.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gravette-based healthcare provider Ozarks Community Hospital (OCH) recently opened an outpatient lab in Bentonville.

OCH Benton County Lab is located at 907 S.E. Village Loop, Suite 3. Karen Spout, lab services coordinator, said this is the company’s first outpatient lab site.

“We were currently doing services in the Bentonville area,” Spout said. “We just needed a home base. We currently service nursing homes. I have a traveling processor on-site who travels to nursing homes as well as doing in-lab lab work for walk-ins.”

