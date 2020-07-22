Ozark receives $1.9 million grant to expand broadband

OZARK, Ark. — Residents of Ozark are set to benefit from a $1.909 million grant through the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) broadband grant program.
It’s the second grant awarded by the program managed by the Arkansas Department of Commerce.
Fort Smith-based Pinnacle Telecom will work with the city of Ozark to deploy fiber to homes in the city.
“The ARC program is an illustration of Arkansas creating successful public-private partnerships,” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said in a statement. “Arkansans continue to find creative solutions to difficult problems, and deploying broadband through the ARC program is another example of our innovative spirit.”
