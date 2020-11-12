Ozark Police Department counters accusations on social media with bodycam footage

OZARK, Ark. — On Thursday (December 10), the Ozark Police Department took to their Facebook page to address an accusation that they say was posted to Facebook.
The Facebook posted which claimed to be and have the profile name of Cassidy Leann Duff said, "I s*** you not.....Ozark sent two freaking SWAT TEAM OFFICERS ( I think that's what they were..idk but they WEREN'T normal police officers) to my house OVER MY DOG NOT BEING ON A LEASH WHILE SHE'S IN MY YARD. They were saying they were going to shoot my dog. These guys were holding ARs and had grenades on their belts beating on my doors lol. OVER A DOG. "
In response to the post, the police department captured a screenshot and addressed the accusations in their own Facebook post.
5NEWS tried to search the original post creator to receive comments about the post. It could not be found on Facebook and could have possibly been removed.
RELATED: Adventure Arkansas: Dardanelle Rock