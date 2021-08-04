Ozark Natural Science Center to host Ozark-a-Thon

Hike, bike or paddle April 22-25 and enjoy the Ozarks at Ozark-a-Thon while helping to continue the education of future generations in science and nature.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — Ozark Natural Science Center (ONSC) is kicking off its three-day spring fundraiser on Earth Day.

Hike, bike or paddle April 22-25 and enjoy the Ozarks at Ozark-a-Thon.

Sign up to participate, gather sponsors, and help ONSC to continue providing science and nature education for future generations.

Teams can be families, classes, clubs or friends.

Ozark-a-Thon begins at 6:00 a.m. April 22 and runs until 10:00 p.m. April 25.

To sign up:

Sign up by April 8.

Gather sponsors between now and April 22. On April 22-25, head outdoors and hike, bike or paddle

Report your mileage or number of species