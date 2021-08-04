x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Ozark Natural Science Center to host Ozark-a-Thon

Hike, bike or paddle April 22-25 and enjoy the Ozarks at Ozark-a-Thon while helping to continue the education of future generations in science and nature.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — Ozark Natural Science Center (ONSC) is kicking off its three-day spring fundraiser on Earth Day.

Hike, bike or paddle April 22-25 and enjoy the Ozarks at Ozark-a-Thon.

Sign up to participate, gather sponsors, and help ONSC to continue providing science and nature education for future generations. 

Teams can be families, classes, clubs or friends.

Ozark-a-Thon begins at 6:00 a.m. April 22 and runs until 10:00 p.m. April 25.

To sign up:

  • Sign up by April 8. 
  • Gather sponsors between now and April 22. On April 22-25, head outdoors and hike, bike or paddle
  • Report your mileage or number of species  

Click here to learn more or sign up.

Related Articles

WATCH: Senate committee votes down Arkansas hate crimes bill, lawmakers approve scaled-back measure