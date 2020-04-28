Ozark Natural Foods moving to a new location

Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op plans move to the corner of College Ave. and Lafayette St. in Fayetteville near the end of May 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op has been making plans to relocate toward the end of May 2020. The store will temporarily close for business May 22 with the hopes to reopen within a week or sooner.

The Co-Op is working with food distributors, UNFI, and co-op support network, NCG, to assist with relocating the business.

Plans for the new Co-Op include creating an atmosphere where customers can choose to shop, eat, drink or just hang out on the covered patio. The open layout will feature a taproom with local beer, wine and kombucha offerings, an Onyx coffee bar, an expanded kitchen with convenience meal offerings, and larger bulk and homestead departments.

In addition to the new offerings in-store, the Co-Op will soon offer curbside pickup and delivery options through Mercato; an eCommerce platform focused on helping Co-Ops and independent grocers sell groceries online.

Renovations to the former IGA building include sustainability efforts that help keep the company true to its vision, “We envision a world strengthened by cooperative economics and driven by concern for the health and well-being of the planet and its inhabitants.”

The new home of the Co-Op will not only have all LED lighting, but will also have solar tubes throughout the store, a hot water reclamation system for the refrigeration rack, and local and native plants surrounding the patio and parking lot with planters designed to absorb excess rainwater.