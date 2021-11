Brandon Lee Gattis was driving west before 3 a.m. Thursday, when his vehicle went off the road, hit a culvert, and flipped over.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — An Ozark man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Franklin County Thursday, Nov. 25.

According to Arkansas State Police, it happened on the 4600 block of Highway 64.

Brandon Lee Gattis was driving west before 3 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road, hit a culvert, and flipped over.