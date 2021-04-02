x
Ozark Guidance receives $4M grant to develop a community behavioral health clinic

The funds will be used for outreach and new service availability for underserved communities.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded Ozark Guidance, an affiliate of Arisa Health, a $4,000,000 expansion grant to develop a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) program over the next two years.

The funds will be used for outreach and new service availability for underserved communities such as the Latinx and Marshallese populations in Northwest Arkansas. 

The grant will also support new evidence-based specialized services such as Assertive Community Treatment.

Ozark Guidance Vice President Dr. Jared Sparks said of the grant, “We have data from several recent community needs assessments that underscore the importance of recognizing and addressing health disparities in Northwest Arkansas. Our collective experience with COVID further informs the need for targeted outreach programs that will improve access to care. The CCBHC grant will do just that by creating a new and accessible space for the underserved to receive expert care.”

“We are grateful for this opportunity to enhance behavioral health services in the area and look forward to working in collaboration with others to bring integrated care to individuals with the ultimate goal of a holistic focus on improved health for all,” said Arisa Health CEO Dr. Laura Tyler.

