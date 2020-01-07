x
One person dead after car crashes near Ozark home

One person is dead after a car crashed near a home Wednesday morning.
Credit: KFSM
Fatal crash on Wire Road in Ozark.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday (July 1) morning in Franklin County north of Ozark. 

The accident happened near Wishing Well Lane and Wire Road, according to Franklin County Emergency Manager Rick Culvert. 

A car with three people inside left the roadway around 3:30 a.m. and landed on its side near a home. 

Credit: KFSM
Home by a fatal crash near Ozark on Wire Road.

Culvert confirmed that one person died in the crash, and two people were injured.  

Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

