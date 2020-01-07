One person dead after car crashes near Ozark home

One person is dead after a car crashed near a home Wednesday morning.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday (July 1) morning in Franklin County north of Ozark.

The accident happened near Wishing Well Lane and Wire Road, according to Franklin County Emergency Manager Rick Culvert.

A car with three people inside left the roadway around 3:30 a.m. and landed on its side near a home.

Culvert confirmed that one person died in the crash, and two people were injured.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.