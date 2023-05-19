OZ Brands launches gravel cycling brand, curated website with bike routes

OZ Gravel is a website that includes curated routes that take riders on beginner, intermediate and advances courses throughout the area.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — OZ Brands, a collection of outdoor recreation lifestyle companies in northwest Arkansas, announced the launch of gravel cycling brand OZ Gravel.

The OZ Gravel website includes curated routes that take riders on beginner, intermediate and advances courses throughout the area, with several routes crossing into Missouri and Oklahoma, the company said in a news release.

The routes were hand-picked and tested by Andy Chasteen, a well-known persona among the cycling community and employee of the Runway Group, which owns and operates OZ Brands.

