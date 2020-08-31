Owl known as "Hooty" gets second chance after traumatic fence landing thanks to an Okla. trooper

"The owl had hit the top wire with his wings over the top and his head below it. He then apparently spun around it a few times. It was quite a mess.”

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Jacob Frost saw this owl near Hennessey, Okla. and thought he was dead, but when he drove by again later, the owl turned and looked at him.

The owl was stuck in fence wire.

Tracie said, “The owl had hit the top wire with his wings over the top and his head below it. He then apparently spun around it a few times. It was quite a mess.”

After a few phone calls, Jacob Frost and Tracie Macy were joined by Okla. Trooper, Tanner Beckner.

The three of them were able to free the owl from the wire.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared photos of the owl rescue on Facebook saying, “A state trooper never knows what the day will bring!”

Tracie said Trooper Tanner was a pro at handling the owl and working him around the wire.

Tracie said they called a rehab and followed their instructions.

“It may take him a few days before he can get rested up and fly off. He can hop around so he should be able to hunt mice and such until he’s ready to fly away, said Tracie.” “We put him in a grassy area with shade and water at my parents’ house so we can follow his progress.”

They planned to take him to the rehab if he was still on the ground after a couple of days, but this story has a happy ending.

Tracie reports that “Hooty” has recovered and flown away.

Great job to all who helped this owl, 'hoo' will hopefully stay clear of fences during his future flights.