Overturned semi causes major traffic delays in Gravette on Tuesday

GRAVETTE, Ark. — It was a messy scene on Highway 59 in Gravette Tuesday (Oct. 13) after a semi overturned on the busy road losing its load and blocking all lanes of traffic.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, traffic was closed for almost four hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.
Police confirmed that the accident was not deadly, but possible injuries were reported.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
