What the over-the-counter access to the COVID-19 drug means for patients

After the FDA approved the over-the-counter COVID-19 drug, Paxlovid, pharmacists are preparing to start screening patients for the drug.

ARKANSAS, USA — If you test positive for COVID-19 and want to take the newer medication for it, it will now be easier to get that medication. This comes after the FDA announces patients no longer need a prescription to get Paxlovid.

Prior to the FDA’s announcement Wednesday, July 6, you could only get Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid with a prescription. The antiviral drug has been shown to curb the worst effects of COVID-19. Now, at pharmacies that carry the medication, a pharmacist can screen patients for the drug.

“It has been known to decrease the severity of the illness and the number of days that you just really feel bad,” said Dr. Marti Sharkey.

Dr. Marti Sharkey says hopefully, this change will increase access to the medication. She says this drug is only for people who have an underlying medical condition or are over age 60. When you go to the pharmacy, you’ll have to bring to medical records with you including lab work.

“You need to make sure your kidney function is within normal limits. That your liver function is normal, and they need to be aware of all the drugs that you are on looking for any interactions. It’s best if you can go to your doctor who knows you the best and has your medical record but understanding but understanding at times it’s not feasible,” she said.

At Medical Arts Pharmacy in Fayetteville pharmacist, Julie Stewart says when the first got into Paxlovid several months ago, the demand was extremely low. They went about a month without dispensing the drug but right now they are actually out of it because of the demand.

“We normally see like a lot of Tamiflu during flu season, and we feel this is kind of comparable in term of the number of courses that we are dispensing a day,” said Stewart.

The medication is free for both patients and pharmacies, but Stewart says it still takes a lot of time for pharmacists to consult with patients who come in without a prescription.

“We may have a couple of days where we only dispense a couple of courses and there may be one day where we dispense 6 or 8 and so just getting the timing right for having it in stock sometimes is a little bit difficult to predict,” she said.

In some cases, Paxlovid has given people what’s known as rebound COVID. A person will take all the pills, test negative and then test positive.

