Over $500K granted to local emergency food and shelter assistance

The funds will be administered to local counties by United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

LOWELL, Ark. — Over $500,000 in federal funding has been granted to Benton, Carroll, and Washington Counties for emergency food and shelter assistance.

Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply for funding. These funds will be administered by United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

“We are excited to help local organizations that are doing this important work,” said Jackie Hancock, president, and CEO of United Way. “The EFSP National Board has approved more than half a million dollars to serve the people of Northwest Arkansas, and the EFSP local board is looking for effective and innovative programs to fund.”

Local agencies who apply will be chosen to receive funds based on these qualifications:

• Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

• Be eligible to receive federal funds

• Have an accounting system

• Practice nondiscrimination

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

• Voluntary organizations must have a voluntary board

The counties will receive funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs:

Phase 39 Funding:

• Benton County - $61,602

• Carroll County - $6,905

• Washington County - $57,521

Phase ARPAR Funding:

• Benton County - $190,397

• Carroll County - $21,343

• Washington County - $177,783

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Click here to apply.

