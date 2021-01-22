x
Fort Smith Public Schools staff members receive COVID-19 vaccination

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Over 400 Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) staff members will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccination today (Jan. 22).

According to FSPS, this vaccination opportunity is in partnership with local healthcare providers.

The FSPS current transmission rate is 1.27%.

Below are the current percentages of COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts within FSPS.

Total Positive:104

Staff Positive: 45

Student Positive: 59

Total Close Contact: 713

Staff Close Contact: 77 

Student Close Contact: 790

Credit: Fort Smith Public Schools
Pictured from left to right: Tracy Newhart, Parker Center K-12 Literacy Coordinator; Patrick Hanson, Northside JROTC; Laurah Brown, Ramsey Social Studies Teacher; Makaela Swinney, Pike Elementary Interventionist Paraprofessional; Karen Vicens, Northside High School Graduation Coach; and Aaron Batey, Woods Elementary P.E. teacher

