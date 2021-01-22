Fort Smith Public Schools staff members receive COVID-19 vaccination

Over 400 Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) staff members will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccination today (Jan. 22).

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Over 400 Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) staff members will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccination today (Jan. 22).

According to FSPS, this vaccination opportunity is in partnership with local healthcare providers.

The FSPS current transmission rate is 1.27%.

Below are the current percentages of COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts within FSPS.

Total Positive:104

Staff Positive: 45

Student Positive: 59

Total Close Contact: 713

Staff Close Contact: 77