According to OG&E's power outage map, as of 7:30 p.m., 2,321 customers don't have power in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Over 2,300 people are without power in Fort Smith Wednesday (June 3) evening.

It's unknown at this time when power will be restored.