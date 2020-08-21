Over 1,700 without power in Prairie Grove after tree limb falls on power line

Police believe it will be hours before it's cleaned up and power is restored.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — More than 1,700 SWEPCO customers are without power tonight after a tree limb fell on a main service line in Prairie Grove.

According to Prairie Grove Police, around 8:40 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20) a tree-trimming service was cutting a tree at the intersection of South Neal Street and East Cleveland Street in front of Skelton Towing Company when a tree limb accidentally fell on the power line.

Police say it knocked off around five to six lines from a pole.

All SWEPCO customers in Prairie Grove are offline at the moment and some traffic lights have been affected as well.

The Prairie Grove Police Department, State Police and Highway Police are assisting with traffic flow as of 9:20 p.m.

