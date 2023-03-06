Over 1,000 customers affected by power outage in Sebastian County

OG&E reports 1,169 customers are currently without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Multiple customers are affected by a power outage in Sebastian County on Saturday, June 3, according to the Oklahoma Gas & Electric outage map.

OG&E reports 1,169 customers are currently without power.

OG&E says several factors can lead to a loss of electric service including severe weather, trees, and equipment failure. A representative with OG&E says that they are still working to determine when the services will be restored.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device