VA, faith-based leaders, community members raise awareness for suicide prevention

The VA says suicide prevention is one of their most urgent missions, but they can’t do it alone.

According to VA officials, many people are likely to their spiritual or faith-based leaders during a mental health crisis before seeing a doctor or therapist, so the organizations teamed up to provide these leaders and other community members with information and resources that will equip them to help.

The topic brought national leadership to Bentonville. Among the speakers was U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough.

“How are we reaching vets where they are? How are we connecting with vets in their communities?” McDonough asked. “How are we ensuring that we are getting information to people like ministers so that when a veteran is in crisis, the person they trust and they reach out to is armed with the information that can help that veteran in a moment of crisis?”

George Velez, Medical Center Director with the VA in Fayetteville says veterans in rural areas are especially vulnerable when struggling with mental health.

While the VA has teams that provide screenings and healthcare in rural areas, they do not have a presence in every county.

“This is why we need community partners. We need our faith-based leaders, we need our veterans service organizations, we need the neighbors and caregivers to engage with us so that we can in turn prevent a suicide from occurring,” Velez said.

He says while September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the fight doesn't end there.

“Suicide prevention is every day of the year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Velez said.

If you or a loved one is struggling, you can call the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1. You can also text 838-255 for help.

