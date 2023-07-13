Sheepdog opens Heroes Ranch facility to veterans and first responders

The training facility will be a place for veterans and first responders to train.

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The nonprofit Sheepdog Impact Assistance cut the ribbon Thursday, July 13 on their new Heroes Ranch Training Facility near Pineville, Missouri.

The ranch sits on 50 acres, and is meant to improve the lives of veterans and first responders who have experienced trauma in the line of duty. They do that through their mental wellness program, warrior path along with outdoor adventures. Sheepdog Founder and CEO Lance Nutt says it’s an opportunity for them to appreciate their service.

“It's a chance for them to understand that trauma happens to everyone, that it's not unique in the service community, and that it's important that they know how to put it in its right place, from the standpoint of not allowing their trauma to keep them from living their best lives,” said Lance Nutt.

Heroes Ranch includes a training facility, two dorms and lodges with more planned in the future. Nutt expects the ranch to be in use every day of the year. He says Thursday’s dedication is a powerful step forward. He says it’s unfortunate that the sense of belonging and purpose can stop when the job ends.

“When you leave the service and leave the first responder community and take that uniform off, there's this sense that your life is over, that you no longer have a purpose or belonging to something that's greater than yourself. For us as an organization, and as heroes here at Heroes Ranch, the focus will be on giving them that opportunity,” said Nutt.

One of the dorms that was dedicated Thursday is named in honor of Officer Kevin Apple, the Pea Ridge police officer who died in the line of duty. Sheepdog board vice president Tracy Dufualt looks at Heroes Ranch as a way to celebrate their step toward making the struggle acceptable for those who have served.

“[This is] a journey that we should celebrate from first step to last step, a journey that should be celebrated. Because that's where the hard work is done. That's where the stories will come from. That's where the pride will come from the journey itself,” said Tracy Dufualt.

Sheepdog is already planning phase two of the project, including a third dorm and sports fields. They hope to start fundraising for that by the end of 2023.

