Sam's Club offering 60% membership discount to Arkansas teachers

FORT SMITH, Ark — Teachers will have access to 60% off a Sam's Club membership this summer for just $20, the wholesale retailer announced on July 14.

The educator-only access is available for a limited time, starting Monday, July 17, and running through Tuesday, August 15.

According to the announcement, the discount can be redeemed online and in Sam's Club locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Access isn't just for teachers, Sam's Club says, but also for state-licensed or certified PreK teachers, principals, assistant principals, school employees, and college professors.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” said Scott Ludwig, VP of Membership at Sam’s Club.

Some items on educator stock-up lists:

Member's Mark Multipurpose Copy Paper, 20 lb., 92 Bright, 8.5 x 11", 10 Ream Case

Member’s Mark 2-Ply Facial Tissues, Flat Boxes (160 tissues/box, 12 boxes)

Pilot G2 Retractable Gel Pens, Fine (0.7mm), Assorted, 16 Pack

Member’s Mark Disinfecting Wipes 4 Pack

Post-it Self-Stick Easel Pad, 15" x 18", 2/Pack (577SS-2PK-S)

Expo Dry Erase Markers, Assorted Colors, Pack of 18

Educators interested in the discounted membership can sign up and find more information here.

