Last 3 days of Salvation Army bell ringing canceled due to winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army announced the final three days of the Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign will be canceled after a harsh winter storm has been forecasted for the days leading up to Christmas.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the organization said it feels it would be "unsafe to place volunteers outside for extended periods of time."

On Thursday morning, snow is forecasted to be hitting our area pretty quickly with wind gusts as high as 40 mph, causing blizzard-like conditions across Northwest Arkansas especially.

5NEWS meteorologists say those wind chills will be dangerous into Friday morning, with "feels like" temperatures potentially reaching as low as -30 degrees.

To track incoming rain and snow, tap here for our interactive radar.

Last week, Salvation Army NWA reached out to the public to seek donations due to the campaign falling short by over $40,000 from its fundraising goals this year.

According to a statement released back on Dec. 12, the organization had raised roughly $88,000— about $42,000 less than how much they had raised this time last year.

The last day to donate in person at a Red Kettle is Wednesday, Dec. 21 until 6 p.m. Donors who are interested in giving or haven't had the chance are asked to visit the NWA Salvation Army website and contribute to their virtual kettle.

"People's safety is our first and most important concern," Says Area Commander Nick Garrison. "However, we never want bad weather to be a barrier to people who want to be generous with what they have."

Bradley Hargis with the Salvation Army Fort Smith chapter said volunteers will be bell ringing until Thursday morning and then again on Saturday until noon. There won't be any ringing on Friday due to the winter weather. Virtual donations can be made here.

