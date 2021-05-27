Rules of the Road:

There are many bike lanes on some major roads campaign reminds us in the event of an emergency a bicyclist should have a cell phone on them as part of their gear.

Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling. This time of the year with more than two hundred miles of bike trails in Northwest Arkansas alone bicyclists are out in full force.

There are also many bike lanes on some major roads campaign reminds us in the event of an emergency a bicyclist should have a cell phone on them as part of their gear.

"I'm Joe Quinn with the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation with a bike safety tip: Remember, when you're out on your bike, keep a cell phone with you so you can get help if anything happens."