Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling this time of the year. There are many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist. Both should know the rules of the road. The Good Roads are Safe Roads and Phat Tire shop in Fort Smith wants to share the rules of E-Bike, a Bicycle with an electric motor.
Class one and two E-Bikes are allowed wherever regular bikes are allowed and they can help those who made need a little extra help with pedaling.
"I personally am for them, especially for most cases, you know, people are a little older and don't ride all the time but still want to ride out at Ben Geren or anywhere else that has hills. That will definitely help people get up hills and be able to continue to enjoy riding instead of not riding."