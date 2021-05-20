Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling this time of the year.

Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling this time of the year. There are many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist. Both should know the rules of the road. The Good Roads are Safe Roads and Phat Tire shop in Fort Smith wants to share the rules of E-Bike, a Bicycle with an electric motor.

Class one and two E-Bikes are allowed wherever regular bikes are allowed and they can help those who made need a little extra help with pedaling.