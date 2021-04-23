Rules of the Road: Why It's Important to Wear a Helmet

It's that time of year when Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling.

It's that time of year when Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling. With more than two hundred miles of bike trails in Northwest Arkansas, alone bicyclists are out in full force.

There are also many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist. Both should know the rules of the road. This week Good Roads are Safe Roads and Phat Tire Bike Shop in Fort Smith wants to share the importance of wearing a helmet when riding a bicycle. Arkansas state law does not require the use of a helmet but it could help save a life.

"Not only just from cars, but also potholes, little dogs, big dogs, whatever you might incur while riding might knock you off the bike. Having a helmet definitely saves lives."