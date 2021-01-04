Rules of the Road: Why is it Important to Have a Front White Light and Rear Red Light Visible

It's that time of year when bicyclists will be out enjoying this perfect Arkansas weather.

ARKANSAS, USA — It's that time of year when bicyclists will be out enjoying this perfect Arkansas weather and with more than 200 miles of bike trails in Northwest Arkansas alone bicyclists are out in full force.

There are also many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist.

In this week's Rules of the Road, we are partnering with the Good Road Foundation and Eugene Kersh with champion cycling in Fort Smith.

All bicycles on the roadways must have a front white light and rear red light visible from at least 500 feet. A red reflector can also be used in lieu of a rear light.

"To have a visible flashing or on light, it's better for you and the driver with people being into so many things. it's just a better idea." Eugene Kersh with champion cycling in Fort Smith