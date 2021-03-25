Rules of the Road: Spring is Here & Bicyclists are Getting Out

Spring is here and we're seeing lots of bicyclist getting out to enjoy the natural beauty of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley has to offer.

Spring is here and we're seeing lots of bicyclists getting out to enjoy the natural beauty of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. With more than 200 miles of bike trails in Northwest Arkansas, alone bicyclists are out in full force.

There are also many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist.

Both should know the rules of the road. We are partnering with the Good Road Foundation and Eugene Kersh with Champion Cycling in Fort Smith to tell us how cyclists must ride on the right side of the roadway. Never the left and not on the sidewalk.

"It's just a safety issue, just being on the right side of the road, off the shoulder even to the right of the white line, is the safest. Best way to be flowing with the traffic. It allows traffic to flow easily; allows you to ride out there without interfering with the flow of traffic." Kersh with Champion Cycling