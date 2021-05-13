x
Rules of the Road: Importance of Bells and Horns when Riding a Bicycle

It seems Arkansas cyclists are starting to hit the trails now that it's getting a little warmer.

There are many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist. Both should know the rules of the road. The Good Roads are Safe Roads and Phat Tire shop in Fort Smith wants to share the importance of bells and horns when riding a bicycle on the road. They're not required by Arkansas law but some cities could require them.  

"Doing a little bit of research on the town and their bicycle laws...you know there are all different types of bells, for sure. There's even some that actually have air canisters so you can have a horn."

