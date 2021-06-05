x
Rules of the Road

Rules of the Road: How to Indicate Your Intentions by Using Hand Signals

It's that time of year when Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling.

With more than two hundred miles of bike trails in Northwest Arkansas, alone bicyclists are out in full force. There are also many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist. 

Both should know the rules of the road. This week Good Roads are Safe Roads and Phat Tire Bike Shop in Fort Smith wants to share the importance of awareness. Part of that awareness for a cyclist is indicating your intentions by using hand signals, stopping, or turning signals can help prevent an accident.

It's kind of one of those things that you're going to want to pay attention to where you're going to be while you're doing that (signaling), making sure you're not going to hit any obstacles while you've only got one hand on the bicycle while doing it. You can do the hand signals, like the stop signal and you can use one had for right or one hand for left."

