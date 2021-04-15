Rules of the Road: How "Idaho Stops" Work

This week the Good Roads are Safe Roads and Phat Tire Bike Shop in Fort Smith tells us how "Idaho Stops" work.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With more than two hundred miles of bike trails in Northwest Arkansas, alone bicyclists are out in full force. There are also many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist.

Bicyclists only have to yield to stop signs but do have to stop at red lights. Once traffic is clear, a cyclist can proceed through a red light intersection

"Being on a bicycle you can see everything that's going on, plus you can hear what's happening. Most of the time you can get through, like a stop sign, and get through there and get out of the way, so that means people have to wait less." Josh Carroll Brand Ambassador, Phat Tire Bike Shop