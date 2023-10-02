Islamic Center of NWA collects donations for Turkey and Syria

The Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas spent Friday collecting donations for those impacted by the devastation in Turkey and Syria.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With more than 20,000 people who lost their lives and thousands more injured or without their homes, the Northwest Arkansas community is coming together to collect donations that will be sent to Turkey and Syria next week.

“It's bad. You see it, you feel like there's nothing you can do? I mean, immediately, even break even getting aid, It's like, okay, it's still gonna be days before it gets there. I mean, it's hard,” said Len Wood.

The most needed items are warm-weather clothing, tents, sleeping bags, and diapers. Hayot Tuychiev says most members of the Muslim community in Northwest Arkansas are immigrants including himself so they wanted to step up and help.

“This earthquake was just devastating. The toll on life and the damaged property and injured people have been overwhelming. And it's been it's also been overwhelming for all of us here in this community,” said Hayot Tuychiev.

He says not only have members of the Muslim community donated but people of all backgrounds across our area.

“We are glad that student community is getting together, stepping up to help to relieve some of that, you know, grief and devastation that happened there,” said Tuychiev.

The Boy Scouts will accept donations at Central United Methodist Church on Dickson street from 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday.

Wednesday the donations will be taken to Houston and the Turkish consulate will send them to the impacted areas.

